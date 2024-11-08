Gracie Hunt slays in form-fitting all-black dress for swanky intimate dinner
Gracie Hunt is the star of the show even when she’s out with her whole family.
The Kansas City Chiefs heiress recently made headlines for her fashion line where she partnered with Erin Andrews and dropped a stunning look in her Chiefs miniskirt design. She followed it up by wearing her best fit of the NFL season in her miniskirt and a fire Louis Vuitton jacket on Sunday.
The 25-year-old former Miss Kansas then went to dinner in Dallas with sister Ava Hunt, 19, brother Knobel Hunt, 22, and parents and Chiefs owners Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt. It looked like an epic night with good seafood at the restaurant Catch, but the real catch was Gracie in her all-black dress.
Gracie wrote, “@Catch ing up with my people 🫶 I hope you have some time this weekend to be with those who mean the most to you ☺️.”
Besides being there with her immediate family, Gracie posed with her bestie Grace Earles, who both went to Southern Methodist University together.
The food also looked amazing. For example this dish:
The 8-0, two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are at home this weekend against the Denver Broncos, where Gracie no doubt will make an appearance in something super stunning.
