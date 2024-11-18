Crazy Numbers From Lions Win Over Jaguars
The Detroit Lions set franchise records in a number of areas during their 52-6 defeat of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both the offense and defense were humming at the top of their respective games, allowing them to dominate and move to 9-1 on the season.
Detroit scored touchdowns on each of its first six drives and added a field goal after, meaning the only series in which the offense didn't score was ended by the game-ending kneel-downs.
Here is a collection of the unique stats from Detroit's win over the Jaguars in Week 11.
1
Here's where Detroit ranks in franchise history in the first ten games of a season: First in points scored (336) and touchdowns (42), second in point differential (+159) and first downs (228), tied-for-third in rushing touchdowns (18) and passing touchdowns (22) and fourth in total net yards (3,947)
3
The Lions have three players who have nine or more touchdowns through the first 10 games of the season, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The only other time a team has had three players score nine or more times in the first 10 games was the 2013 Denver Broncos.
7
Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams notched his own bit of history with a 64-yard touchdown catch in Sunday's game. Williams now has seven career touchdown receptions, and all of them are 30 yards or longer. He became the first player to fit this bill since J.J. Birden, who did this from 1990-92.
8
Sunday was the eighth game in which the trio of David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown all scored in the same game, which is the most times three teammates have ever done so.
Montgomery and Gibbs are also the only running back duo in NFL history to each have over 800 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns individually through the first 10 games of a season.
9
The Lions became the ninth team in NFL history to rush for 100-plus yards and a touchdown in each of their first 10 games. Detroit is the first team to do this since the 1975 Miami Dolphins.
10
Detroit's defense became the fourth team in NFL history to allow one or fewer touchdown passes and intercept one or more passes in each of their first 10 games. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's group is the first team to accomplish this since the 1985 Philadelphia Eagles.
15
Lions safety Kerby Joseph has logged 15 interceptions in his career, notching the most recent of them on Saturday. His 15 picks are tied for the most by a Lions player over the first three seasons of his career since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.
Joseph also became the first Lion since Bob Smith in 1949 to record seven interceptions in the first 10 games of a season, and is the first Lions player since James Hunter in 1976 to record seven interceptions and a pick-six in one season.
24
With three rushing scores combined from David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions have now tallied a rushing touchdown in each of their last 24 games, counting the postseason. That is the longest streak in NFL history. They've scored rushing touchdowns in each of their last 21 regular season games, which is the third-longest regular season streak in NFL history.
30
The Lions have 30 wins over the last three seasons, which is the most over any three-year stretch in franchise history. Sunday's win also ensured the Lions' third-straight winning season, which is the first time that's happened since 1993-95.
38
One of three Detroit franchise records set in this game was for first downs, as the offense collected 38 of them on Sunday.
46
The Lions set a franchise record for margin of victory in Sunday's game.
50
Sunday marked the second time this season the Lions have scored 50 or more points in a game. It is the first time in franchise history that the Lions have had two games with seven touchdowns and 50-plus points in a single season.
The win over Jacksonville also marked the second-consecutive home game in which the team has scored over 49 points, doing so for the first time in franchise history.
77.5
Jared Goff's 77.5 percent completion rate over his last eight games is the highest across any eight-game span in NFL history. In that time frame, he has a passer rating of 131.0 which ranks seventh in NFL history across an eight-game span.
80
Jared Goff has now produced five games with a completion percentage over 80. After going 24-of-29, he set the NFL record for most games in a season completiong 80 percent or more of his passes.
95
The Lions had four players surpass 95 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs each surpassed this amount of all-purpose yards while also reaching the end zone. It was only the fifth time this has occurred in a single game in NFL history.
158.3
Goff recorded a perfect passer rating for the second time in his career and first time as a Lion. He became only the second quarterback to ever have a perfect passer rating for the Lions, joining Dave Krieg in 1994. Goff is the sixth quarterback in NFL history to have multiple games with a perfect passer rating in their career.
644
The Lions also set a franchise record for total net yards of offense on Sunday with 644.
1934
The last time the Lions had a winning streak of eight games or more was in 1934. Their 9-1 record is the best record in franchise history since 1934 as well.