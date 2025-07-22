Deion Sanders Offers Health Update As He Deals With Undisclosed Issue
Deion Sanders has been away from the Colorado program since late April. His son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared on a live stream last month that his father was dealing with an undisclosed health issue.
Sanders himself posted about the situation a day after the news dropped, making it sound like more information will come out when he returns to the Buffaloes. A couple weeks ago, Colorado athletic director Rick George said Sanders would return "in a week or two," but it's already been that long and Sanders still isn't back with the program.
So, Sanders gave somewhat of an update himself on Monday in a YouTube video posted by his son.
“You know I’m still going through something,” Sanders said. “I ain’t all the way recovered.”
In the video, Sanders is seen stepping into an ice bath with his daughter Shelomi, shooting hoops, walking over a mile and taking a tennis lesson. Whatever Sanders's health issue is, he's still keeping up on his activities.