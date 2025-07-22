SI

Deion Sanders Offers Health Update As He Deals With Undisclosed Issue

The Colorado coach has been away from the team since late April.

Madison Williams

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football media days.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football media days. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Deion Sanders has been away from the Colorado program since late April. His son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared on a live stream last month that his father was dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

Sanders himself posted about the situation a day after the news dropped, making it sound like more information will come out when he returns to the Buffaloes. A couple weeks ago, Colorado athletic director Rick George said Sanders would return "in a week or two," but it's already been that long and Sanders still isn't back with the program.

So, Sanders gave somewhat of an update himself on Monday in a YouTube video posted by his son.

“You know I’m still going through something,” Sanders said. “I ain’t all the way recovered.”

In the video, Sanders is seen stepping into an ice bath with his daughter Shelomi, shooting hoops, walking over a mile and taking a tennis lesson. Whatever Sanders's health issue is, he's still keeping up on his activities.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Football