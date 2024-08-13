Denver Nuggets NBA Champion's New Signature Shoe Revealed
The Denver Nuggets are led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, but their roster construction around him has been a critical reason for their sustained success.
Jamal Murray has been a great co-star alongside Jokic, and the trade for Aaron Gordon in 2021 has worked out perfectly. Expected to be a star with the Orlando Magic after being selected fourth overall in the 2014 NBA draft, Gordon never fulfilled that role despite some solid years in Orlando.
Placed in a role much better suited for his skillset in Denver, Gordon helped the Nuggets win their first NBA championship in franchise history.
Gordon is entering the third year of his four-year, $86.6M contract with Denver, and also has a shoe deal with 361Sport.
In a post from NBA reporter Nick DePaula, Gordon's new signature AG 5 shoe was revealed:
Like Gordon, Jokic is also signed to 361Sport who unveiled his signature logo earlier this year:
361Sport has a detailed breakdown of Gordon's previous signature shoe, the AG 4 Soar, on their website.
"SOAR SYSTEM PLUS is a collection of 361°’s core sneaker technologies, which consists of Qu!kCQTECH midsole and SOAR PLATE," 361Sport writes. "It assists in performance by providing better force transmission and more springiness."
These were the details for Gordon's AG 4 sneaker, which were already extensive, so it will be interesting to see more details on the AG 5 that were just recently revealed.
