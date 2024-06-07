Aaron Gordon Shares Touching Tribute After Brother Passes Away
Aaron Gordon is currently going through one of the toughest times in his life after his brother Drew passed away in a tragic car accident. Naturally, very little was heard from Aaron Gordon since the tragic incident, and he finally broke that silence recently.
Gordon went on Instagram to post a touching tribute to his brother Drew, revealing that he had a new tattoo dedicated to his brother.
"Big bruh lives thru me 🖤," Gordon wrote in the caption.
For Aaron Gordon, the last thing on his mind is likely basketball. This offseason will be about finding solace and figuring out a way to be at peace for Gordon. Grief comes in many forms, and sometimes it isn't a thing that can just be overcome within a couple of months that the offseason provides. Hopefully, Aaron Gordon can surround himself with the comfort and support that he needs in this incredibly difficult time.
Drew Gordon was only 33 years old and was less than two months away from his birthday before passing away. He was a French League All-Star in 2016, Italian Cup Winner in 2014, and Russian League All-Star in 2018. Drew was also a successful college player, when he was first-team All-MWC in 2012 and the MWC tournament MVP in 2012. Drew Gordon was beloved by any NBA players that had the pleasure of knowing him, and will be greatly missed.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets