Deshaun Watson’s wife Jilly has strong words for Browns QB’s possible return

Right now the Cleveland Browns are led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Last season’s starter Deshaun Watson is trying to make his comeback and the team just opened his 21-day practice window up. His new wife Jilly had some strong words for his possible return to the team amid the news.

The 30-year-old quarterback hasn’t taken a snap since Week 7 of 2024 when he tore his Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals. He’d rupture it again during rehab and has been out since. Now, Cleveland must activate him by December 24, otherwise Watson will remain on the reserve list for the rest of the 2025 season.

Watson still has two years on a five-year, $230 million contract he’s been collecting on without playing. He’s certainly been spending that money, too, like his private jet date night recently that followed his insanely costly July wedding to Jilly Anais, followed by his private yacht French Rivera honeymoon.

While Watson has been on the sidelines this season, it didn’t stop him from making noise like when he secretly loved a video ripping the Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Now, he will have a chance to show what he can do on the field again. Following the practice window news, Watson posted this video of him getting after it.

His wife would comment on the post with some powerful words: “Work Hard, Serve Others REPEAT ✍🏻“.

Watson no doubt is working hard to get back. Should Sanders be worried that Dillon Gabriel isn’t his only competition now?

The 3-9 Browns are at home this weekend against the 1-11 Tennessee Titans. Sanders better hope he gets a win cause the $230 million QB could be coming for the rookie’s job soon.

