Deshaun Watson flexes private jet date night with wife during Browns QB drama
Deshaun Watson is living the rich and fabulous life while the Cleveland Browns struggle to find a franchise NFL quarterback after trading Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's "big swing and miss" is determined to show off that guaranteed $230 million contract with his newlywed wife Jilly Anais, and the aspiring model posted photos on Instagram from their date night of how they love to spend it.
RELATED: Deshaun Watson's salary this year alone not to play for Browns is insanely high
But this wasn't just any date night for the recently married couple that also included an extravagant honeymoon aboard a personal superyacht along the French Riviera. With all things Mr. and Mrs. Watson, it has to be the ultimate one-percenter flex.
RELATED: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
So this romantic outing included a private jet to what looks to be either Miami, Dallas, or Las Vegas since the two had dinner at the trendy Italian restaurant Carbone, which only has locations at those three cities along with the original joint in New York City, which opened in 2013.
RELATED: $230M Browns QB Deshaun Watson's wife posts 3 scary words for Cleveland
"Date night is my favorite night 🤎," wrote Anais sharing photos from their extravagant excursion, showing off the penthouse view of wherever they were staying, along with her fantastic fit, her insanely huge diamond engagement ring, dinner at Carbone with her man, and the luxury car service that brought them straight to their private jet.
Anais and Watson, 30, who still holds all of the power with his $131 million nuclear option if the $230 million bust gets healthy enough to return this season from his Achilles injury, sealed the baller night with a kiss over cocktails.
So as Flacco gets shipped off, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders battle it out for the starting quarterback position long term, Watson sits back, collects his money, and dotes on his wife.
As if it couldn't get any worse for Browns fans, somehow their quarterbacks find a way, even when they're hurt.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup