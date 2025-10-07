The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deshaun Watson flexes private jet date night with wife during Browns QB drama

The injured $230 million bust is having the time of his life with newlywed wife Jilly Anais as the Browns trade Joe Flacco and start rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Matthew Graham

Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field.
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Deshaun Watson is living the rich and fabulous life while the Cleveland Browns struggle to find a franchise NFL quarterback after trading Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's "big swing and miss" is determined to show off that guaranteed $230 million contract with his newlywed wife Jilly Anais, and the aspiring model posted photos on Instagram from their date night of how they love to spend it.

Deshaun Watson
June 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) works out during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

But this wasn't just any date night for the recently married couple that also included an extravagant honeymoon aboard a personal superyacht along the French Riviera. With all things Mr. and Mrs. Watson, it has to be the ultimate one-percenter flex.

Desaun Watson, Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson attend the the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on June 1, 2024. / Robert Bell INSTARimages

So this romantic outing included a private jet to what looks to be either Miami, Dallas, or Las Vegas since the two had dinner at the trendy Italian restaurant Carbone, which only has locations at those three cities along with the original joint in New York City, which opened in 2013.

Jilly Anais
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

"Date night is my favorite night 🤎," wrote Anais sharing photos from their extravagant excursion, showing off the penthouse view of wherever they were staying, along with her fantastic fit, her insanely huge diamond engagement ring, dinner at Carbone with her man, and the luxury car service that brought them straight to their private jet.

Anais and Watson, 30, who still holds all of the power with his $131 million nuclear option if the $230 million bust gets healthy enough to return this season from his Achilles injury, sealed the baller night with a kiss over cocktails.

Deshaun Watson, Jilly Anais
Deshaun Watson and his wife Jilly Anais enjoy dinner at Carbone while Browns fans suffer. / Jilly Anais/Instagram
Deshaun Watson, Jilly Anais
Deshaun Watson and his wife Jilly Anais enjoy dinner at Carbone while Browns fans suffer. $230 million never felt so good. / Jilly Anais/Instagram

So as Flacco gets shipped off, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders battle it out for the starting quarterback position long term, Watson sits back, collects his money, and dotes on his wife.

As if it couldn't get any worse for Browns fans, somehow their quarterbacks find a way, even when they're hurt.

