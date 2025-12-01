Drake Maye’s wife Ann shows off game-day pajamas fit for Patriots MNF vs. Giants
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots try to improve to an NFL best 11-2 tonight when they take on the New York Giants at home on Monday Night Football. His wife was ready for game day and the holidays in her morning pajamas.
The Patriots are tied for a league best 10-2 with the Denver Broncos and are playing like the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick days. The second-year quarterback Maye out of the North Carolina Tar Heels has electrified the offense throwing for 3130 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
While Maye has fans thinking Super Bowl again, his wife Ann Michael Maye has been a hit as well all season with her game-day fits like her head-to-toe New England blue, her stunning Patriots-red winner, and the look below.
She’s also super popular with Pats fans on her TikTok while showing off her cooking skills. In fact, Thanksgiving was her “Super Bowl” as she posted.
After rocking a Sunday workout fit with her hubby off until today, she woke up Monday morning rocking the Christmas game-day pajamas.
She had a holiday beverage as well with her awesome pajamas.
The house was indeed decorated, too.
Next, she’ll be dressed up in one of her fire Patriots game fits rooting on her man.
Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.
