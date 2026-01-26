Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Drops QB Heartfelt Note With Patriots Super Bowl Bound

Led by quarterback Drake Maye, the New England Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl. On Monday following the win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship, Maye’s wife Ann Michael had a touching post for her husband.

Maye wasn’t spectacular in a snow-filled, ugly 10-7 victory at Denver with only 86 yards passing, but it was his clutch 65 yards rushing that were the difference including the run that sealed the Patriots winning.

RELATED: Drake Maye's Wife Ann Reveals Wild-Red Patriots Fit With Big Mistake vs. Broncos

THE PATRIOTS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/FogdroJJ4a — Savage (@SavageSports_) January 25, 2026

The Patriots now know they’ll face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.

While Maye led the team to three victories to make it to the big game, Ann Michael was a the WAG MVP all playoffs from her wild sparkly pants look in the Wild Card round, to her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the Divisional Round win, to her unreal custom jacket look below in the AFC Championship.

RELATED: Bo Nix’s Wife Izzy Posts Emotional 4-Word Note After Broncos’ Ugly AFCC Loss

Ann Michael Maye with the perfect fit for the AFC Championship Game. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

After she flaunted a “Super Bowl” post on Sunday, Ann had a more heartfelt one on Monday, writing on Instagram, “WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!! ❤️💙❤️💙 Words can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of you, #10!!!! Watching your dreams come true is the biggest blessing and I love you!!!!!“

The “WE” part is right as it’s been a team effort all season for the two.

Drake will now look to bring New England its seventh Lombardi Trophy home, and it’s first since 2019, which would be the only one with a quarterback not named Tom Brady winning.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’ll she watch her man play for the Super Bowl for New England.

HEARTWARMING: #Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye takes off his helmet so he can kiss his wife Ann Michael which is part of their pregame ritual every week.



❤️



Drake has been dating Ann Michael since they were 12 years old and in middle school.

pic.twitter.com/ZA1PMFv8xK — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 25, 2026

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama