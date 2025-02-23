Russell Wilson shares Ciara, baby Amora adorable bonding time in shower together
Ciara and Russell Wilson just celebrated their 10th Valentine’s Day together. They celebrate life with their beautiful kids every day, and Wilson just shared some of the most adorable and private family moments.
The singer and her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback man have been crushing their love together in full PDA moments like at a Super Bowl party as Ciara rocked a stunning leather miniskirt, and they shared an intimate Valentine’s dance together.
While they have put their love out there in public, they also have showed off so many cute family moments like their all-black Christmas fit photo, and Ciara and daughter Sienna, 7, rocking matching cheerleader fits at the Pro Bowl and dancing while Wilson hung out with son Future, 10, at practice and events, and most recently for a Valentine’s photo all together after the kids helped decorate the house.
Wilson took to his Instagram on Sunday to share even more adorable times with Ciara and the family. He wrote, “Forever ♾️ R.C.F.S.W.A God’s Grace.” The initials stand for Russ, Ciara, Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora to complete the whole family.
One of those moments is Ciara showering with Amora, 1, with a pink shower cap on for an all-too-cute scene.
Also, holding her for a photo with all six of them together with mom and dad in black hats.
Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and have four kids: Sienna, son Win Harrison, 4, and Amora, and Future, who she had with rapper Future, but Russ has raised as his own son.
What amazing memories they’ll no doubt cherish forever.
