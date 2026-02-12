Myles Garrett Steals GF Chloe Kim’s Olympic Spotlight in Crazy Fit With her Face on It

Before Chloe Kim went for a third consecutive gold medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe final, her boyfriend Myles Garrett stole her spotlight with his fit with her on it.

The Cleveland Browns superstar is fresh off winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award during Super Bowl week in San Francisco, California. Kim was in Italy and couldn’t be there, but excitedly reacted to it.

Myles Garrett poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX without girlfriend Chloe Kim. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Chloe Kim Admits to ‘Scolding’ Myles Garrett Over Olympics Mistake

Garrett would make his way just in time for Kim’s qualifying round in the halfpipe — an event she’s won gold at in two Olympics in a row — and was seen being a fan boy in an epic photo, and then posing with Kim for the cameras.

Myles Garrett flew to Italy to support Chloe Kim, his Olympic Gold Medalist girlfriend, at the Winter Olympics 🥇❤️ pic.twitter.com/bGOAvq44KF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2026

The Korean-American Kim was a darling of the 2022 Beijing Games winning gold in the women’s snowboard halfpipe where she became the first to win the event twice — she took home her first in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, making her the youngest woman ever to win gold in snowboarding there at just 17.

RELATED: Myles Garrett’s Gf Chloe Kim Causes Stir in Winter Fit Before Olympics Begin

Garrett’s awesome custom Kim jacket

On her big day on Thursday’s halfpipe final, Garrett stole some of her spotlight with the 6-foot-4, 270-pound ripped defensive end showing up and standing out in a custom Winter Olympics jacket with Kim’s face on it.

Myles Garrett wearing a jacket with Chloe on it. pic.twitter.com/QInTtIKp3j — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 12, 2026

That is awesome, though.

Their relationship timeline

She also made news for hard launching her relationship with the 30-year-old Garrett after they were linked since March when they were seen together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. They then shared a sweet moment at a game this season.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex