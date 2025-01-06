Kristin Juszczyk rescues Claire Kittle with 49ers fashion emergency in-game
San Francisco 49ers WAGs have stuck together all season while the team struggled. Kristin Jusczcyk has been a bright spot all year, and Sunday she saved the day for bestie Claire Kittle during an in-game fashion emergency.
Kristin, who is the wife of All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has been a hero all season for the Niners during a dismal year. The fashion designer fit queen had viral looks including a can’t -miss sheer crop top stunner, her black Matrix-like look, and her over-the-top ab-revealing look in warm Miami. She even made her “cursed” snow suits look good.
Speaking of those snow suits, she wore them with Claire Kittle — the wife of George Kittle — where the two of posed together for some epic photos. Claire, who made a Super Bowl joke last week that upstaged her fire fit, represented Kristin’s new NFL partnership fashion line by wearing a custom George Kittle vest while George represented his buddy Kyle with a No. 44 look.
During the team’s final game of the season at the Arizona Cardinals, Claire had a hair emergency and Kristin had to step up and rescue her. Claire shared the moment on her Instagram Stories.
Well done, Kristin.
The two will have plenty of time come up with their next fits for a football game because the 49ers are missing the playoffs after coming literally one play away from winning the Super Bowl last season.
While the team was blown out, 47-24, at least Kristin and Claire provided the entertainment.
