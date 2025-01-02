Kristin Juszczyk sizzles in all-black fit with Emma Grede, dropping major career news
Kristin Juszczyk has turned a part-time fun passion into an epic fashion partnership.
The wife of All-Pro and recently announced Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk has been a fit icon and bright spot for the San Francisco 49ers during a disappointing season on the field. Her viral looks include a can’t -miss sheer crop top stunner, her black Matrix-like look, her over-the-top ab-revealing look in warm Miami. She even made her “cursed” snow suits look good.
For Monday night game vs. the Detroit Lions Juszczyk made headlines for making fun of the team missing the playoffs in a midriff stunner.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk sizzles in Miami bikini selfie for 49ers warm weather trip
Now, she’s making headlines for partnering with famed fashion designer Emma Grede to bring her custom DIY looks into a new sports appear brand. She announced the big career accomplishment with an epic all-black fit slay while posing with Grede.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk recaps 'Best Year' of her life featuring major Taylor Swift moment
Kristin wrote, “I couldn't have DREAMED of a better partner! The second I met @emmagrede I actually fell in love and cried myself to sleep bc I knew if it wasn't going to happen with her I wouldn't want it to anyone else! Thank you for being the most incredible role model and bringing my vision to life! There's no one else I would rather go on this journey with!! 🤍🤍🤍.”
She also announced the limited collection drops January 7.
Kristin and Kyle have been married since 2019. While this started as a hobby for Kristin to show support to her husband at games, it’s quickly turned into a full-time gig. Her client list includes Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Livvy Dunne, Olivia Culpo, Taylor Lautner, among others.
The 49ers have their final game of the season this Sunday in Arizona where no doubt Juszczyk will bring the desert heat with her fit finale.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Pickleball princess: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in miniskirt, knee-high boots
How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms
VIPs only: Caitlin Clark, boyfriend awkwardly sit in empty arena for G-League game
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing