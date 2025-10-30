NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Earns Rookie Honors
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has been named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for games played in October.
Dart, who took over the starting quarterback role for the Giants in Week 4, is the fifth different Giant to win the award since 2002, joining receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (November and December 2014), receiver Hakeem Nicks (October 2009), safety Gibril Wilson (October 2004), and tight end Jeremy Shockey (November and December 2002).
Through four games, Dart is first among NFL rookies in total touchdowns (10), passing touchdowns (seven), and passer rating (90.0). He also has three rushing touchdowns, which tie him for first in that category.
Dart joined an elite company among quarterbacks due to his scoring at least two touchdowns in each week during the month of October, joining Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), and former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (Colts).
Dart is also one of five rookies who, since the 2000 season, have recorded 10+ touchdowns. The list also includes Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (11 in 2020), Houston (now Cleveland) quarterback Deshaun Watson (17 in 2017), Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott (10 in 2016), and Carolina signal caller Cam Newton (12 in 2011).
The 22-year-old Dart, acquired with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft out of Mississippi, also became the first Giants quarterback since at least 1950 to record a rushing touchdown in three straight games (Weeks 6-8).
Per NFL Research, he is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least eight passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and fewer than five giveaways in his first five career starts.
Dart, who is the first-ever Giants quarterback to win the honor, also became just the second rookie quarterback in NFL history to record at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in three straight games (Weeks 6, 7, and 8), joining Tim Tebow in that category.
He owns a 2-3 record as a starter and has completed 85 out of 142 pass attempts (59.9%) for 984 yards, despite being without Malik Nabers, his top receiver, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury during Dart's first NFL start back in Week 4.
