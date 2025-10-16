Jaxson Dart's dancing antics gets Broncos star's ominous reaction before Giants game
Jaxson Dart was lucky he escaped injury-free in the New York Giants' stunning win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The rookie quarterback has become the darling of NYC, and head coach Brian Daboll, and while his reckless abandon when scrambling is certainly entertaining, it's a recipe for disaster in the NFL.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking Eagles win
In fact, as Giants fans know, it looked like the 22-year-old first-round pick was going to leave the game with a concussion, and the way Daboll and company's handling of the blue-tent drama will most likely result in a hefty fine from the league as they're still under investigation for their unruly actions.
RELATED: Cam Skattebo's girlfriend Chloe stuns in sparkly Giants fit for Eagles TNF game
Until then, it's still let the good times roll for Dart and his exuberant fellow first-year fan-favorite teammate Cam Skattebo, as their dancing and flipping antics during the game have made them Big Apple sensations.
Unfortunately, that playful enthusiasm has also gotten the attention of opponents, including this week's Denver Broncos, with linebacker Jonathan Cooper giving an ominous answer.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara turns heads at Giants vs. Saints in sideline photo with son
"He's a young guy," Cooper said. "He's feeling himself a little bit. He's out there running around. He's got the chain on. He's dancing. [Awkward long pause] I feel like everybody needs something. So..."
Yikes!
RELATED: Jaxson Dart, Madison Beer origin story found after fake post dissing Justin Herbert
The Broncos are a touchdown-plus favorite as the Giants go into Mile High Stadium, so Dart, Skattebo, and the rest of the G-Men will have their work cut out for them.
Our advice would be to maybe temper the celebrations, unless you're up big like last time out, when Skattebo was ripping off his shirt after the game and Dart's viral mom was joining Charissa Thompson on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football postgame show. Then it's all fair game.
And if the Giants have two shocking wins in a row, every Giants fan in the world will be dancing like Dart and Skattebo.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words