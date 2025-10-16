The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jaxson Dart's dancing antics gets Broncos star's ominous reaction before Giants game

The Giants rookie quarterback has become a New York City darling. The first-round pick better be careful with his playful celebrations against the Broncos.

Matthew Graham

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks with players after winning the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks with players after winning the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jaxson Dart was lucky he escaped injury-free in the New York Giants' stunning win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The rookie quarterback has become the darling of NYC, and head coach Brian Daboll, and while his reckless abandon when scrambling is certainly entertaining, it's a recipe for disaster in the NFL.

Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo
Sept. 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) record a video on a smartphone after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In fact, as Giants fans know, it looked like the 22-year-old first-round pick was going to leave the game with a concussion, and the way Daboll and company's handling of the blue-tent drama will most likely result in a hefty fine from the league as they're still under investigation for their unruly actions.

Jaxson Dart
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Until then, it's still let the good times roll for Dart and his exuberant fellow first-year fan-favorite teammate Cam Skattebo, as their dancing and flipping antics during the game have made them Big Apple sensations.

Unfortunately, that playful enthusiasm has also gotten the attention of opponents, including this week's Denver Broncos, with linebacker Jonathan Cooper giving an ominous answer.

Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrate after a touchdown during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's a young guy," Cooper said. "He's feeling himself a little bit. He's out there running around. He's got the chain on. He's dancing. [Awkward long pause] I feel like everybody needs something. So..."

Yikes!

The Broncos are a touchdown-plus favorite as the Giants go into Mile High Stadium, so Dart, Skattebo, and the rest of the G-Men will have their work cut out for them.

Jaxson Dart
Oct. 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) leaves the injury tent during the third quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Our advice would be to maybe temper the celebrations, unless you're up big like last time out, when Skattebo was ripping off his shirt after the game and Dart's viral mom was joining Charissa Thompson on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football postgame show. Then it's all fair game.

And if the Giants have two shocking wins in a row, every Giants fan in the world will be dancing like Dart and Skattebo.

Jaxson Dart
Oct. 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

