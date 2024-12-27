Gracie Hunt makes surprising revelation about bf, Patrick Mahomes
Gracie Hunt went public with her new boyfriend Cody Keith, a former college football player, over the summer. Since then, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress and Keith have been spotted countless times together, whether on vacation, at charity events, or on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.
As it turns out, Keith had a connection to the Chiefs long before he and Gracie met.
Gracie revealed in an interview with Outkick that Keith and Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes have a friendship that dates back to college.
The former college quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion formed a friendship after training together.
"I love the Chiefs and I love football season. He grew up playing football and he and Patrick actually trained together out of college," Gracie revealed. "They had a pre-existing friendship.
"And it is just so funny how small the world is. They have been buddies this whole time, and it took him all this time to meet me."
It really is a small world, and things worked out in the end.
Keith was a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates and graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
