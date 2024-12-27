The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt makes surprising revelation about bf, Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt had a surprising revelation about her boyfriend Cody Keith and his connection to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In this story:

Gracie Hunt went public with her new boyfriend Cody Keith, a former college football player, over the summer. Since then, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress and Keith have been spotted countless times together, whether on vacation, at charity events, or on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

As it turns out, Keith had a connection to the Chiefs long before he and Gracie met.

Gracie revealed in an interview with Outkick that Keith and Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes have a friendship that dates back to college.

The former college quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion formed a friendship after training together.

"I love the Chiefs and I love football season. He grew up playing football and he and Patrick actually trained together out of college," Gracie revealed. "They had a pre-existing friendship.

Gracie Hunt, Cody Keith, Kansas City Chiefs
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with boyfriend Cody Keith. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"And it is just so funny how small the world is. They have been buddies this whole time, and it took him all this time to meet me."

It really is a small world, and things worked out in the end.

Gracie Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs, Cody Keith
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Keith was a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates and graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science degree.

He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

