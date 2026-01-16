Hailee Steinfeld reveals Josh Allen hero praises him before Bills vs. Broncos game

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos on the road on Saturday in the divisional playoff games. He got a sweet callout from a hero of his and wife Hailee Steinfeld beforehand.

Allen, who was last year’s NFL Most Valuable Player, is trying to bring Buffalo its first-ever Super Bowl win and he’ll need to get past the No. 1 seed Broncos at Denver’s Mile High Stadium.

Last week he conquered the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road while the actress Steinfeld missed it for the Golden Globes.

She did crush her dress, however, that had Allen posting a strong reaction to.

She’d also shared a behind-the-scenes look in her latest issue of her fan newsletter Beau Society.

hailee steinfeld getting ready for the golden globes pic.twitter.com/1nqZMXcbB2 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) January 16, 2026

She then revealed in the same issue that she had a moment at the award show with the great Adam Sandler, whom she and Josh are huge fans of.

“Adam Sandler: For context, Adam Sandler is a permanent fixture in our house. We always have one of his movies on (the other night it was Just Go With It). He even inspired our Halloween costumes a few years ago. So when Adam Sandler waved me down by the entrance to the Globes, and said, “Hey, buddy! I loved Sinners! You’re doing amazing. And congrats to Josh!” I could not wait to tell my husband.”

While Sandler is a New York Jets fan, he’s seen Allen beat his team up enough. He’s also a big sports fan and no doubt respects the Bills signal caller.

Allen reacts to Steinfeld’s Broncos fandom

Old photos and videos like the below have resurfaced this week of Steinfeld the Broncos fan with Allen facing them.

A resurfaced video of Bills QB Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is going viral, showing her dancing in full Broncos fan gear 👀



Looks like Hailee is a diehard Broncos fan. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/qST9KASBmS — Aristotle (@goLoko77) January 15, 2026

Allen would have the perfect husband reaction to it after a reporter asked him about it.

