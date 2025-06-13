Hailee Steinfeld shares intimate behind-the-scenes Josh Allen wedding photo
Hailee Steinfeld shared new photos of her fairytale-like wedding with Josh Allen. One of those was an intimate look behind the scenes of the Buffalo Bills quarterback on his big day.
The actress and the NFL MVP quarterback tied the knot on May 31 after a short engagement when Allen proposed at the end of November in epic style.
While there were some photos of their wedding like their viral first kiss and the first official photo Steinfeld shared, there was nothing from inside the reception until now. Steinfeld shared more of her wedding in her weekly Beau Society newsletter and revealed they had a no phones policy, so there’s a reason it didn’t leak.
In the newsletter she revealed not one, but two new stunning dresses she wore on the big day, and a next-level cake. Also this one of them dancing together at the reception.
She also showed off more of her wedding dress:
Then there was Allen and his look. Steinfeld gushed over it as well: “Josh looked like the man of every dream I’ve ever had in his custom Tom Ford tuxedo with a pleated shirt that I loooved and black cufflinks and buttons. RIP me.”
The NFL’s MVP certainly looked the part of a star on his wedding day in a baller tux — although nothing was going to outshine Steinfeld.
The King and Queen of Buffalo are now official. Now they can turn their attention to footballs season!
