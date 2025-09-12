Hailee Steinfeld shares advice for finding Josh Allen husband material
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen went public as a couple in May of 2023. Fast forward to May of 2025 and they got married in lavish Southern California wedding. When you know, you know.
In her latest issue for her fan newsletter Beau Society on Friday, the actress Steinfeld used her experience with the Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback to answer a fan’s question.
This comes after Steinfeld was spotted in her Bills gear at the thrilling comeback in Buffalo over the Baltimore Ravens where she was seen in a video hugging Allen’s mom Lavonne.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld's fun bridesmaid dance emerges minus Josh Allen at wedding
Steinfeld also posted pictures from her best friend’s wedding and with her own parents in the Beau Society issue that dropped on Friday.
As busy as she is, she still took the time in the newsletter to answer this fan’s question: “Advice for dating/not settling in relationships? (Would love a series on this)”
Steinfeld replied, “Yeah, don’t settle! Know that the right love will feel steady and safe, not confusing or conditional. When you know your own value, you stop chasing approval and start attracting someone who sees and celebrates you exactly as you are.”
RELATED: Josh Allen is unbelievably unnoticed with wife Hailee Steinfeld
That’s why Allen is clearly the man for her. He gave the perfect answer on his bachelor party when asked about Steinfeld, and then during an interview on sideline during the preseason where he was clearly smitten.
He even said, “We’re always going to be in the honeymoon phase” in a recent interview.
The King and Queen of Buffalo are indeed a perfect match. Even if another NFL star was a co-star in one of her films.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit