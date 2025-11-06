Jaelan Phillips' fiancée Samantha gets sad goodbye leaving for 'lucky' Eagles
While the Sauce Gardner blockbuster stole all of the NFL trade deadline headlines, including a poor crying Jets fan's crushed heart, another smart move by Howie Roseman might turn out to be the most impactful move.
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Miami Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips for a third-round pick, filling a major pass rush need for the Birds as they look to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, widely considered one of the best in the business, had Phillips with him in 2023, when he had the same role for the Dolphins. So obviously he's a fan.
Apparently not only is Phillips, 26, a great locker room guy, his fiancée Samantha is an awesome person too, and a couple of the Dolphins WAGs had a sad goodbye meal to send her off.
Nicolette Wilson, who was an influencer before she ever started dating her future husband, Zach Wilson, also captioned one of the dinner photos on her Instagram Stories, "last dinner with our girl... Philly is so lucky to have you."
Phillips and Samantha have also been celebrating big life moments off the field, getting engaged in late August, and in more recent postings, showing off her baby bump expecting their first child together.
Samantha likes to flex custom game-day fits to support the former first-round pick out of Miami, so she'll certainly be a fan favorite at Lincoln Financial Field.
From the former First-team All-American's engagement note, Phillips and Samantha reunited after time apart, writing in the announcement, "I thank God every day that you came back into my life. You were the first person I fell in love with and the last person I will ever love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together ❤️."
Life is good for the future Mrs. Phillips, recently receiving her masters degree in physical therapy, writing in a recent post, "Life couldn’t be any better right now. I graduated with my masters from PA school, I’m engaged to the best person in the world, and I’m a soon to be mommy. I love life and I love my family ❤️."
Also Samantha likes to celebrate victories, something that was in short supply in Miami. She should have much better luck with their new team, who have Super Bowl or bust aspirations.
