Jaelan Phillips’ Comments Should Spark Eagles Extension Talks
It has been known for a while that the Philadelphia Eagles needed to find a way to add another pass rusher or two.
Fortunately, Brandon Graham came out of retirement to help the franchise and he could be ready to go as soon as Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. But, Graham wasn't the only pass rusher the Eagles lost from the Super Bowl LIX-winning team. Milton Williams is a member of the New England Patriots now and Josh Sweat is over with the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles also traded Bryce Huff away, although he struggled in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia lost some pieces and that's difficult to overcome. Fortunately, the Eagles were aggressive ahead of the trade deadline and went out and acquired 26-year-old Jaelan Phillips, who could very well end up being the answer Philadelphia has been looking for this season. Unfortunately, his time in Philadelphia could be short-lived as he will be a free agent at the end of the season. But, his comments on the deal should get the front office thinking about an extension.
"I mean, it's incredible,” Phillips said before the trade deadline. "I had no idea this was going to happen, but there's literally no other team I'd rather play for...Obviously, Philly is a storied franchise, great tradition here, incredible team. I'm just excited to get in, get to work with the guys. I'm super excited. It's going to be awesome."
The Eagles should try to get a deal done as soon as possible
Phillips is a talented player with three sacks so far this season in nine games. It's almost forgotten how good of a pass rusher this guy is.
He had 8 1/2 sacks as a rookie in 2021 and followed with seven sacks in 2022. The 2023 season had a chance to be a really big one for him. He had 6 1/2 sacks in eight games for the Dolphins, then an Achilles injury knocked him out for the season. In 2024, he only played four games due to a knee injury.
This is the first season since 2022 in which he has been fully healthy -- so far. Before the injuries, he was viewed as someone who could be among the next group of great, young pass rushers. Now, he's in Philadelphia and if he can stay healthy, there should be plenty of opportunities for him to get after the quarterback.
If there was a time to try to get an extension done, it would be now because if he can stay healthy, there's a chance that he could have a big second half of the season and that would make the price higher. This idea of the pass rush being a question mark, isn't going away. Phillips can be a solution for now and beyond. It doesn't hurt that he also has experience playing with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and that should just make the transition even easier.
More NFL: Eagles Moving On From Pro Bowler In Offseason Leads To Unexpected Midseason Retirement