Jaelan Phillips pregnant fiancée Samantha reveals baby name before Eagles vs Lions
Jaelan Phillips didn't waste any time to endear himself to Philadelphia Eagles fans, who have ridiculously high standards, even in the best of times.
Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, who have been criticized for an impotent offense, exasperated by star wide receiver A.J. Brown's comments this week.
The former first round pick of the Miami Dolphins was excited to be sent to Philly at the trade deadline, and all the 26-year-old former First-team All-American did was dominant in an ugly 10-7 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
Phillips and the Eagles will be back in prime time for Sunday Night Football showdown vs. the Detroit Lions, and before the big game, the instant Eagles fan-favorite took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate his one-year anniversary with fiancée Samantha.
"Happy anniversary my love!!!!," Phillips wrote. "You complete me and make me better every day. Each moment with you is filled with laughter and love and peace, and I can't thank you enough for just being you and always supporting me... here's to many more years with you."
Samantha is pregnant and revealed baby's name and gender
Samantha, who also announced her pregnancy recently after getting engaged in late August, upped the ante by revealing their baby's name and gender.
"You’ve made my pregnancy so stress free and everyday in general with you," Samantah wrote in an IG post. "You make [me] feel like I’m living in a dream. I can’t wait for you to be the best daddy to Shiloh and for him to grow up just like you ❤️ You’re the best person ever and such an amazing example and role model. Everyone in life should strive to be like you!"
So it's a boy that will be named Shiloh!
Phillips have only been together a year, but this is after being reunited
An engagement and pregnancy seems like a lot in only a year, but that's after knowing each other for 16 years and getting back together.
Phillips wrote in his engagement note, "I thank God every day that you came back into my life. You were the first person I fell in love with and the last person I will ever love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together ❤️."
Samantha revealed today that they've known each since fourth grade, writing, "1 year together, but 16 years of knowing you. Im so happy we reunited in this life. And I’m so glad you were in my 4th grade class jayleenie😜and throwback to driving around in my Prius in highschool blasting What a Time to be Alive, and young thug (you’re welcome for changing ur musical life🤣)"
Reunited and it feels so good.
