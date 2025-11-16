AJ Brown's Reported Promise To Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie
The biggest talking point around the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions has been AJ Brown.
This is because he made comments on a livestream after hauling in just two catches for 13 yards against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. Brown was clear -- and explicit -- about the offense on the livestream and then followed up on the comments in the locker room while speaking to the media.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
All in all, it was a long week for the franchise. On Thursday, NBC Philadelphia's John Clark shared on social media that Dom "Big Dom" DiSandro set up a meeting between Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Brown at practice.
It sounds like everything is going to be alright
On Sunday, ESPN's Sal Paolantonio gave some insight into the meeting, including a reported promise from Brown to Lurie.
"What you didn't see and you didn't hear was a very unusual thing that happened on Thursday at practice," Paolantonio said. "Highly unusual. A meeting on the field between AJ Brown, the disgruntled wide receiver, and team owner Jeffrey Lurie facilitated by chief security officer Dom DiSandro, who is also an assistant to the general manager and in charge of coaching gameday operations. So, DiSandro goes over and talks to Lurie on the sideline at practice and then motions for AJ Brown to come over.
"There are three things you can take away from the details that I've got from this meeting, which was first reported by NBC10 in Philadelphia. No. 1, AJ Brown pledged to the owner to cut down on the number of social media references he has to the team's offense. Basically, tone it down. It was a very amicable meeting. AJ Brown was contrite. At one point, Jeffrey Lurie said to his wide receiver, 'You don't have to apologize to me.' Again, very friendly and very amicable. The two of them hugged after about 10 minutes and then AJ Brown went to practice...I've never seen anything like this where a player, unhappy, has a meeting with the owner on the field during practice."
With all of the noise around the team this week, this is the best type of update fans could've hoped for. Brown and Lurie spoke. It sounds like things went well and maybe now there will be a little less drama going forward. The fact that Brown reportedly told Lurie he would tone it down is a positive. Plus, Lurie telling Brown he didn't need to apologize shows insight into the way the team views his comments as a whole. The method may not have been great, but Brown isn't wrong that the team can be better.
Regardless, Brown is an integral piece for this franchise and the team needs him -- and the offense in general -- moving in the same direction if they want to accomplish their lofty goals.