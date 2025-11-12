Eagles May Have Found Long-Term Solution In Jaelan Phillips
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Jaelan Phillips ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline and he had an instant impact on the team's pass rush.
Phillips has played in just one game as a member of the Eagles and he was huge in it. Phillips made his Eagles debut on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers and had six tackles, two quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery. It was a near-perfect showing for Phillips in his first action for Philadelphia. He even was in the backfield for an important fourth-and-one stop when the Eagles needed it.
He has been with the Eagles for just a short time, but he has said everything right and backed it up against Green Bay. Phillips has been effusive with his praise of the organization and even called the trade potentially the best thing that has happened to him in his life.
If he keeps playing like he did on Monday, he's going to land a nice contract in free agency after the season and ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said the team could look to re-sign him if things go well throughout the stretch run.
Everything has gone well with Jaelan Phillips so far
"What he brings: Injuries have reduced Phillips' range, but he has the physical tools that teams look for on the edge," ESPN's Matt Bowen said. "With his long 6-foot-5 frame, Phillips can play as both an edge setter and a pocket disrupter. In his first game with the Eagles on Monday night, Phillips had four pressures and one tackle for loss. Over his five-year career, Phillips has accounted for 26 sacks and 127 pressures.
"What we're hearing: Many personnel evaluators once viewed Phillips as a near top-10 player at his position. Injuries derailed that ascension temporarily. But he has shown improvement this season, and the Eagles are counting on Vic Fangio maximizing Phillips' enormous potential. Philly could get a quality compensatory pick for Phillips in free agency to help offset the third-round pick sent to Miami in last week's trade. And if things go well, the Eagles could tap into its aggressive nature and attempt to re-sign him."
One game is an extremely small sample size. But, the Eagles don't currently have a long-term replacement for Phillips, as shown through the team's aggressiveness ahead of the trade deadline. The pass rush was in question all season after losing Milton Williams and Josh Sweat. The Eagles responded by acquiring Phillips and fortunately got Nolan Smith and Brandon Graham back as well.
At just 26 years old, Phillips is someone to watch throughout the rest of the season because he could be a long-term answer for the Eagles.
