Jake Ferguson's fiancée has Christmas decorations up too soon flexing Cowboys MNF fit
If you rage clicked on this, relax. We're just here to have a little fun.
Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder, most famous as one half of the influencer duo known as the Cavinder Twins with sister Hanna, flexed her custom sparkly Cowboys jeans fit, with the huge engagement ring to go with it, in an Instagram post before her man's team plays the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Cavinder shows off her various game-day looks each week, usually one-of-a-kind ensembles to support the one-time Pro Bowler, who proposed to Haley in mid April, but what we noticed immediately was the background that of Monday, November 3, the former Miami Hurricanes basketball player already has her Christmas decorations up.
Halloween was on Friday! Thanksgiving is not until November 27.
Back in the olden days with Generation X and their parents, no one put up Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, a holiday synonymous with the Cowboys. Heck, that's one of the main reasons Dallas became America's Team.
Then every retail store and company realized, wait, why wait until Thanksgiving. Let's grab an entire month before and start decking the halls as soon as Halloween wraps. And now, most big-time retail chains start inundating the shelves with yuletide cheer before the spooky good times of October 31.
Naturally, Christmas addicts were ready to pounce, and it looks like Ms. Cavinder is one of those people.
This epidemic of Christmas coming way too soon will get exponentially worse in the time of TikTok and influencers like Cavinder wanting to flaunt the make-believe life and aesthetic. Heck, look at how influencers celebrate Halloween. It's at least one ridiculously elaborate costume involving an entire makeup team and photoshoot. But usually in 2025, it's several of each.
What about the Cavinder Twins? Well, naturally, they were Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders with an entire professional set up.
It has gone too far, and soon, it'll be a fight between Halloween and Christmas as soon as Labor Day passes by on the calendar. Heck, why not make it July Fourth?
(Tim Burton was a genius when he created Jack Skellington and "The Nightmare Before Christmas," owning both holidays with one animated franchise that's still as a relevant in 2025 as when it first hit the theaters in 1993.)
So as you watch Monday Night Football without any must-see storylines, ask yourself and those you're watching the game with, do you support Christmas decorations as early as November 3?
