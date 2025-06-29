Jake Paul’s fiancée Jutta Leerdam has one-word reaction to his win over Chavez Jr.
Jake Paul survived a late surge by Julio Cesar Chavez to win the 10-round bout by unanimous decision Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. His fiancée Jutta Leerdam needed just a one-word reaction to his big victory.
The 28-year-old influencer who turned into a professional boxer now holds a record of 12-1 and could end up with a title fight after beating the son of Mexican legendary boxer and former three-division world champ Julio Cesar Chavez.
Outside of the ring, Paul is clearly enjoying his life announcing he spent his $40 million Mike Tyson purse on an unreal 5,653-acre ranch. He’s also enjoying time with Leerdam, whom he proposed to with a giant diamond back in March.
The 26-year-old Leerdam is an Olympic silver medalist and world champion for the Netherlands. The two have been dating since 2023.
Leerdam turned heads at the Mike Tyson fight in her stunning dress. While she wasn’t able to make it to Saturday’s fight and rock another fit, she certainly enjoyed it from her TV and had a one-word reaction for her man’s win with a big “Yessss 🏆🏆🏆“
Leerdam also dropped the fire hearts there at the bottom. It was certainly a big night for Paul.
Paul and Leerdam are waiting until 2027 to get married after she performs in the 2026 Olympics in Italy.
Congrats to Paul on the win. Now he can get back to spending time with Leerdam.
