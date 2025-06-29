The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jake Paul’s fiancée Jutta Leerdam has one-word reaction to his win over Chavez Jr.

The influencer and pro boxer survived 10-rounds with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to win by unanimous decision.

Matt Ryan

Jake Paul arrives to the ring to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center.
Jake Paul arrives to the ring to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jake Paul survived a late surge by Julio Cesar Chavez to win the 10-round bout by unanimous decision Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. His fiancée Jutta Leerdam needed just a one-word reaction to his big victory.

The 28-year-old influencer who turned into a professional boxer now holds a record of 12-1 and could end up with a title fight after beating the son of Mexican legendary boxer and former three-division world champ Julio Cesar Chavez.

Jake Pau
Paul attacks Chavez Jr. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jutta Leerdam drops bikini bombshell in Jake Paul fight week flashback

Outside of the ring, Paul is clearly enjoying his life announcing he spent his $40 million Mike Tyson purse on an unreal 5,653-acre ranch. He’s also enjoying time with Leerdam, whom he proposed to with a giant diamond back in March.

The 26-year-old Leerdam is an Olympic silver medalist and world champion for the Netherlands. The two have been dating since 2023.

Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul
Leerdam and Paul / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

RELATED: Jake Paul joins Jutta Leerdam in Abu Dhabi for epic bike ride

Leerdam turned heads at the Mike Tyson fight in her stunning dress. While she wasn’t able to make it to Saturday’s fight and rock another fit, she certainly enjoyed it from her TV and had a one-word reaction for her man’s win with a big “Yessss 🏆🏆🏆“

Jake Paul
Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Leerdam also dropped the fire hearts there at the bottom. It was certainly a big night for Paul.

Paul and Leerdam are waiting until 2027 to get married after she performs in the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

Congrats to Paul on the win. Now he can get back to spending time with Leerdam.

Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul
Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships