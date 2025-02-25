The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jalen Hurts' mom shares at-home workout flexing biceps belting out Kendrick Lamar

Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles star QB's MVP performance in the Super Bowl, Mama Hurts is feeling herself.

Matthew Graham

Caean Couto-Imagn Images

A huge weight was lifted off of Jalen Hurts' shoulders winning his first Super Bowl. Apparently the same can be said for his mom Pamela.

After rocking an epic Hurts fit while doing the Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" dance returning to work at the Channelview District in Texas, where her son blossomed into a Super Bowl LIX MVP for the Philadelphia Eagles under the tutelage of her husband Averion growing up, she was back at it in an at-home workout full of hilarity.

Jalen Hurts
Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Working out on her Peloton bike, Mama Hurts was belting out "Not Like Us" this time, flexing her guns while grooving along to the instructor.

After screaming out the famous "A-minor" line and doing a fist bump, our favorite part might be when she looks at her Apple Watch towards the end of video and squeals, "I can't take your call right now."

Jalen Hurts, Bry Burrows
Feb 9, 2025; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts with his fiancée Bry Burrows after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. / James Lang-Imagn Images

After captioning her last TikTok, "Me returning to work after my 2nd SB & Disney World, knowing that my MVP QB son is a WORLD CHAMPION!," it seems Hurts' mom has made the Kendrick Lamar Drake-diss track her personal anthem for all of her son's haters.

She might have to add the Green Bay Packers onto her receipts list, since they've been identified as the team that's looking to ban the Eagles' unstoppable "Tush Push," which would severely limit Hurts' number of touchdowns moving forward.

Jalen Hurts, Devonta Smith
James Lang-Imagn Images

And if we're learning one thing about the 26 year old's newly-realized charismatic mom, she remembers who goes after her son.

