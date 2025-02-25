Jalen Hurts' mom shares at-home workout flexing biceps belting out Kendrick Lamar
A huge weight was lifted off of Jalen Hurts' shoulders winning his first Super Bowl. Apparently the same can be said for his mom Pamela.
After rocking an epic Hurts fit while doing the Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" dance returning to work at the Channelview District in Texas, where her son blossomed into a Super Bowl LIX MVP for the Philadelphia Eagles under the tutelage of her husband Averion growing up, she was back at it in an at-home workout full of hilarity.
RELATED: Cooper DeJean awkwardly accepts standing ovation at Iowa wrestling match
Working out on her Peloton bike, Mama Hurts was belting out "Not Like Us" this time, flexing her guns while grooving along to the instructor.
RELATED: Bo Nix's wife Izzy pens emotional birthday note to Broncos QB with adorable photos
After screaming out the famous "A-minor" line and doing a fist bump, our favorite part might be when she looks at her Apple Watch towards the end of video and squeals, "I can't take your call right now."
After captioning her last TikTok, "Me returning to work after my 2nd SB & Disney World, knowing that my MVP QB son is a WORLD CHAMPION!," it seems Hurts' mom has made the Kendrick Lamar Drake-diss track her personal anthem for all of her son's haters.
She might have to add the Green Bay Packers onto her receipts list, since they've been identified as the team that's looking to ban the Eagles' unstoppable "Tush Push," which would severely limit Hurts' number of touchdowns moving forward.
And if we're learning one thing about the 26 year old's newly-realized charismatic mom, she remembers who goes after her son.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless