Bo Nix's wife Izzy pens emotional birthday note to Broncos QB with adorable photos
Denver Broncos star quarterback Bo Nix had a stellar rookie campaign. Nix set multiple franchise records throughout his first season in the NFL and gave the Broncos faithful plenty to look forward to in the future.
This week, Nix is celebrating his 25th birthday, and his wife Izzy, who has been by his side since bursting onto the scene as a highly-touted recruit at Auburn, was ready to make his heart melt.
Izzy celebrated Bo's birthday with a series of photos of the couple, including the birthday decorations and candid shots from their wedding.
"Happy Birthday, Bo," Izzy wrote. "He's a leader and a man after God's heart. Grateful for him today, but celebrating him forever."
She continued, "24 will be hard to beat, but here's to a million more birthdays!!!!!! [I love you, Bo Nix.]"
You love to see it.
Nix finished his rookie campaign with 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while adding 430 yards and four scores on the ground.
Izzy and Bo met at Auburn University in the summer of 2020 when he was the team's star quarterback and she was a cheerleader. The two have been inseparable since and were eventually married in the summer of 2022.
Now that the offseason is in full swing, Bo and Izzy will get to enjoy some couples getaways to make up for the time they spent apart during the successful year.
