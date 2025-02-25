The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix's wife Izzy pens emotional birthday note to Broncos QB with adorable photos

Izzy Nix, the wife of Denver Broncos star quarterback Bo Nix, penned an emotional birthday note to her husband with some adorable photos of the couple.

Josh Sanchez

Bo Nix hugs his fiancee Izzy Smoke before an Auburn football game.
Bo Nix hugs his fiancee Izzy Smoke before an Auburn football game. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Denver Broncos star quarterback Bo Nix had a stellar rookie campaign. Nix set multiple franchise records throughout his first season in the NFL and gave the Broncos faithful plenty to look forward to in the future.

This week, Nix is celebrating his 25th birthday, and his wife Izzy, who has been by his side since bursting onto the scene as a highly-touted recruit at Auburn, was ready to make his heart melt.

Izzy celebrated Bo's birthday with a series of photos of the couple, including the birthday decorations and candid shots from their wedding.

MORE: Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares her sweetest memories from Broncos' season

"Happy Birthday, Bo," Izzy wrote. "He's a leader and a man after God's heart. Grateful for him today, but celebrating him forever."

NFL WAG Izzy Nix, wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix
Izzy Nix / Instagram

MORE: Bo Nix's wife Izzy celebrates rookie NFL season with artsy photo of Broncos QB

NFL WAG Izzy Nix, wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix
Izzy Nix / Instagram

She continued, "24 will be hard to beat, but here's to a million more birthdays!!!!!! [I love you, Bo Nix.]"

NFL WAG Izzy Nix, wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix
Izzy Nix / Instagram

MORE: Bo Nix's wife Izzy, Broncos WAGs & QBs enjoy matching pj party with hilarious socks

NFL WAG Izzy Nix, wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix
Izzy Nix / Instagram

You love to see it.

MORE: Bo Nix's wife Izzy swoons over Broncos QB's breakout performance

Nix finished his rookie campaign with 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while adding 430 yards and four scores on the ground.

Izzy Nix, Bo Nix, Auburn University
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Izzy and Bo met at Auburn University in the summer of 2020 when he was the team's star quarterback and she was a cheerleader. The two have been inseparable since and were eventually married in the summer of 2022.

Now that the offseason is in full swing, Bo and Izzy will get to enjoy some couples getaways to make up for the time they spent apart during the successful year.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game

Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC

NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season

Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack

Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Relationships