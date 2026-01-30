Jarrett Stidham’s Wife Kennedy Addresses Broncos ‘Heartbreak’ With Emotional Note

Jarrett Stidham was so-close to getting the Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl replacing starter Bo Nix the week of the AFC Championship Game. Five days after the devastating loss at home, his wife Kennedy had some time to reflect on the crazy last week of the season.

The 29-year-old Stidham was thrust into action vs. the New England Patriots in the AFC title clash after superstar second-year starter Bo Nix broke a bone in his ankle in overtime of the the thrilling divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. Stidham hadn’t thrown a pass in over two years.

Stidham and the Broncos couldn’t out run the Patriots in the snow. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Like the weather, things started off great for Stidham as he had a first-quarter touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton.

In his second drive as a start all season, Stidham throws a touchdown to Courtland Sutton



What a story#BroncosCountry #NFLplayoffs



pic.twitter.com/ac7dYiG9bs — GRIDIRONGURU (@GRIDIRONGURUUU) January 25, 2026

Little did they know that would be their only points of the game in the 10-7 loss as things quickly turned into blizzard conditions, and so did their season.

Stidham would then have a game-changing fumble in a stunning decision on his part.

After review, this play is called a backwards pass and officially a Jarrett Stidham fumble… 🥶



This directly led to a Patriots TD…



Drake Maye has officially inherited Tom Brady’s luck…



pic.twitter.com/K7F3aNTdSi — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) January 25, 2026

Kennedy would post right after that play with three words.

Kennedy shares her thoughts on Broncos’ loss

On Friday, she’s had time to think about all that happened and posted this emotional note on Instagram.

”things i learned this week: my husband has a nickname, broncos fans are the best in the world and the support this week was magical given the circumstances, the weather in denver can change from beautiful to the worst blizzard you have ever seen in less than 30 minutes and then mock you the next morning with a warm sunny day, the people who care about you outside of football will be there after wins AND losses, this sport is so fun but it can also be the hardest and most emotional too and “heartbreak” is real, when everything is loud and crazy we are the same and when everything is quiet and sad we are the same, the sun still rose the next day, the kids woke up with smiles and life went on as usual, and God’s plan almost never aligns with ours because it’s better, cheers to being in the waiting and having unwavering faith until it unfolds and reveals itself 🤍”

She’d add on IG Stories, too, “gathering my thoughts after coming up for air.”

Kennedy Stidham with Jarrett and the kids | Kennedy Stidham/Instagram

No doubt it’s been a whirlwind of emotions for the Stidhams this past week.

The QB Brady once nicknamed “Stiddy” when he was he was backup in New England in 2019, battled against all odds but it wasn’t meant to be.

No doubt, they’ll never forget the 2026 AFC Championship Game for the good and bad moments.

Jarett Stidham with wife Kennedy and their kids. | Kennedy Stidham/Instagram

