Jarrett Stidham's Wife Kennedy Turns Heads in Furry '8' Fit Before Broncos-Patriots

Jarrett Stidham hasn’t thrown an NFL pass in over two years. Now, he’s being asked to lead the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game at home vs. the New England Patriots. His wife certainly turned heads on game week with her latest fit post to steal some of his spotlight, however.

The 29-year-old Stidham last threw a non-preseason pass in a game on January 7, 2024.

With the devastating injury to second-year starter Bo Nix after he won the divisonal round thriller vs. the Buffalo Bills, the team is turning to Stidham, who was a rookie in 2019 and studied under Tom Brady with the Patriots.

Nov 17, 2019; Jarrett Stidham (4) had quite the mentor his rookie season in Tom Brady (12). | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has full confidence in Stidham for Sunday’s game at Mile High Stadium.

"I've got a 2 that's capable of starting for a number of teams… watch out" 👀



Sean Payton’s message to the NFL about Jarrett Stidham 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/IIOqR5Ntav — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) January 18, 2026

While all eyes will be on Stidham on the field, his wife Kennedy Stidham is certainly in the spotlight off the field.

On Tuesday, she posted a picture with her husband and daugther Lennon in a head-turning furry fit and had a message for Broncos fans: “one more time at mile high 🏈“.

Here’s the back of the look she shared:

Kennedy Stidham rocks the “8” at Mile High Stadium in Denver. | Kelly Stidham/Instagram

That’s certainly a winning look.

In his career Stidham has thrown for 1422 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has a chance to live in Broncos football lore with a win to get them to the Super Bowl.

A sports love story

The couple met when Stidham played at Baylor for only one season in 2015 before transferring to Auburn. Kennedy played soccer at Baylor.

The two eventually got married the same year he got drafted to the Patriots in 2019.

They have three kids together — daughter Lennon, son Madden, and their baby daughter, born on October 6, 2025.

