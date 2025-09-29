Brian Daboll Gushes Over QB Jaxson Dart After Rookie's First Giants Win
This is what New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was banking on happening.
His hand-picked quarterback, Jaxson Dart, rode in on a white steed to help salvage a fast-sinking ship where a lot of futures were on the line, including DAboll’s, so much so that at the end of the game, the head coach couldn’t help but pull Dart into an embrace and, In Daboll’s words, whisper something along the lines of, “Great [bleeping] win.”
Although the kid wasn’t perfect in his debut as an NFL starter, he took the reins, delivered the goods, and was efficient in leading the Giants to a 21-18 win over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers while having to do that without wide receiver Malik Nabers (ACL) for most of the game.
It began with an impressive opening drive that culminated in the Giants’ first score on an opening possession at home since Nov. 13, 2022, vs. Houston. And it continued with the Giants scoring on three of their first four drives of the game, giving them enough to take a lead they'd never relinquish.
“Yeah, I mean, that's his job as a quarterback, make good decisions,” Daboll said after the game. “Convert, make the right choice. It wasn't perfect; I didn't expect it to be in this first game. But a tough opponent, a 3-0 team with pretty good defense.
“Thought he made good decisions, we ran the ball well. Thought we controlled the game for the most part. Had some turnovers on defense, but I think the young man played well within himself. Happy we got him.”
Daboll, who made it crystal clear in the week leading up to that moment that the decision to pull the plug on Russell Wilson and turn to Dart was his and his alone, tried his best not to gloat over the outcome, having gone in the team’s favor.
“I mean, we're trying to go 1-0,” he said. “It was good to get a win. I'm happy for our players. I'm happy for our coaches. They put a lot of time, effort, and energy into this.
“For a young player to come out here in his first game against a 3-0 team, with (Justin) Herbert as quarterback, and the defense, the way they were playing, I think it says a lot about our guys. I think it says a lot about 6 (Jaxson Dart).”
It also says a lot that Dart, the competitor he is, was, in his words, “pissed” to have been pulled out of the game to be checked for a concussion after his long scramble was nullified by a holding call against center John Michael Schmitz.
Daboll, who appreciates toughness both physically and mentally, wouldn’t change a thing about Dart’s willingness to embrace contact and throw his body around.
“I trust him,” he said. “ I mean, there are different shots to take. … You want to try to minimize them. But part of what I love about him is what he did in college. He's tough. He's a competitor. So, I'm glad he's our young quarterback.”
More New York Giants Coverage
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.