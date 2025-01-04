Jay Cutler’s ex Kristin Cavallari reveals she is dating another former athlete
Kristin Cavallari is not afraid to speak her mind.
The former "Laguna Beach" star turned fashion designer, author, and social media influencer has had over-the-top comments about country singer Morgan Wallen, A-list movie star Jason Statham, and ex-husband Jay Cutler grabbing all the headlines. But it was another revelation on the recent "Dumb Blonde" podcast that caught The Athlete Lifestyle On SI's attention.
The 37-year-old is dating another former athlete in his 40s, which is inews given she just got out of a relationship with 24-year-old TikTok cowboy influencer Mark Estes.
Given that she's been name dropping that Wallen, 31, is a "great f**k buddy," and that she can finally be civil with ex-husband, Chicago Bears quarterback and former NFL polarizing star Cutler, 41, although there is still “zero f**king consistency” of co-parenting, she wouldn't reveal the name of her new man.
“[It’s] really hard. It has not been easy, to say the least,” Cavallari admitted talking about raising three kids as a divorced parent: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9.
So what about her new beau? He's a former athlete and has kids from another relationship.
Athletes are her kryptonite and vice versa. “They love me. I’m a f**king WAG through and through.”
“He retired a couple of years ago and he’s got so much depth and I just love talking to him,” she told host Bunny XO. “We connect on so many different levels.”
Cutler recently got engaged to Samantha Robertson, 33.
Now we eagerly await who Cavallari's mystery man is.
