Livvy Dunne slays in new ‘white dazzler’ leotard for LSU gymnastics meet
Livvy Dunne and the LSU Lady Tigers begin their national title defense on Friday against the Iowa State Cyclones where they’ll unveil their championship banner. Beforehand, Dunne unveiled her stunning leotard look for the meet.
Dunne, 22, will partipate as a graduate student after receiving her degree in December from LSU in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA and a white-hot minidress underneath her gown.
The fifth-year athlete showed she’s more than just a pretty leotard in the team’s showcase event last month where she had a nearly flawless floor routine and wowed with her practice routine on Thursday on the uneven bars and the balance beam.
LSU Gymnastics hyped the event on Instagram showing off Dunne is a stunning new team leotard. The captioned read, “White dazzler kinda night ✨,” and then dropped photos of her in the sizzling look.
Simply stunning. Dunne replied, “We’re so back!”
While Dunne no doubt will be the focus, stars like Aleah Finnegan will take center stage.
Dunne is beloved by her teammates — almost too much as they literally crushed her for the holiday Christmas photo — and will no doubt contribute even more this season.
The stage — and the leotard — is set for Friday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for Dunne and the Lady Tigers to shine.
