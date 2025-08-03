Jayden Daniels' mom criticized by ex-ESPN star Trey Wingo causes huge uproar
Mom always knows best.
But is the Washington Commanders superstar second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, too involved in her son's live? (For the record, Jackson is only his money manager. While she is a certified NFLPA agent, mama is not listed as one of the Heisman Trophy winner's agent.)
RELATED: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ mom awkwardly goes third-wheel on his date night
That topic has come up in the past on The Athlete Lifestyle when it comes to his dating life, like when she sat in-between his rumored girlfriend USC basketball sensation JuJu Watkins, or when she cut-in as his dancing partner at San Francisco 49ers wide receivers, and Daniels' former college football teammate, Brandon Aiyuk's wedding. That criticism came to the forefront again today when ex-ESPN star Trey Wingo commented on an "NFL Network" interview when Miss Jackson showed up.
"She needs a hobby," Wingo wrote on X.
RELATED: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels' mom explains why Commanders QB remains single
Well, in just a short few hours, that comment has blown up, already up to two million views as of this posting.
It's generally a very sweet clip, but this line from NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year did stand out given the overbearing criticism about his mom.
"Even though I'm 24 years old," Daniels said, "I'm still a grown man, but I have to listen to my momma at some point."
From there, the comments by users went nuclear on both sides of the debate, many of them of course too inappropriate to share.
Current ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland found it hilarious, replying simply with many dying laughing emojis.
One user made a 100 percent valid point, writing, "The sports world heavily documents when young Black athletes become successful and get in trouble & criticize them for extended spans of time.
But when one has a clean image, great reputation and has a close relationship with a Parent, suddenly, we don[']t want that. Odd isn[']t it?"
Watch the clip and judge for yourself.
Commanders fans don't really care, as long as Daniels continues to take them to unexpected heights, like making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie year.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium