Giants Expected to Hire John Harbaugh as Head Coach

It's a new era in New York.

Months after firing Brian Daboll in the middle of the 2025 season, the Giants are expected to hire longtime AFC North vet John Harbaugh to take over as head coach, according to a Wednesday night report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news comes just weeks after Harbaugh was fired from his post in Baltimore, a jarring development that followed the team’s narrow loss to the Steelers in a Week 18, winner-take-all showdown, as well as rumors that the coach had lost the locker room.

Big Blue, meanwhile, fired Daboll 10 games into the team's disastrous start to the 2025 season, then soon fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, as well. The Giants would go on to finish the year 4–13.

With Harbaugh, New York would land one of the most coveted options of this coaching cycle and a strong mentor for young signal-caller Jaxson Dart, who is still quasi-auditioning for his chance to be the next franchise quarterback. The coach, meanwhile, inherits a talented roster led by Dart, 2025 first-round pick Abdul Carter and standout wide receiver Malik Nabers.

