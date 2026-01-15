NFL World Reacts to John Harbaugh Finalizing Deal to Become Next Giants Head Coach

John Harbaugh seems to have found his new home.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he and the Giants are working to finalize a deal to make him the franchise’s next head coach. "But barring any setbacks," Schefter added. "Harbaugh is ready to accept the Giants’ deal and the Giants are expected to hire him as soon as possible, per sources."

The longtime Ravens boss is headed north https://t.co/unWH9x4cNJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 15, 2026

Harbaugh interviewed with the Giants earlier on Wednesday, with rumors later circulating that the team was doing everything they could to ensure he didn’t leave without being their next head coach. “He left without a deal, that is still being finalized,” said Schefter. “But is expected to get done shortly.”

NFL World Reacts to John Harbaugh Finalizing Deal with Giants

John Harbaugh won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Given Harbaugh’s success over his 18 seasons with the Ravens, the NFL world has flocked to social media to weigh in on the former Super Bowl champion landing his next gig. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions—both for and against the hire—across X (formerly Twitter):

John Harbaugh:

180-113 in regular season, 13-11 playoffs, 4 championship game appearances, one Super Bowl win



Tom Coughlin:

170-150 in regular season, 12-7 playoffs, 4 championship game appearances, two Super Bowl wins — Ross O'Keefe (@RossOKeefe2) January 15, 2026

This was the guy the #Giants wanted all along. No. 1 candidate.



They did everything they could to get him.



And they did.



A huge win for this organization. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 15, 2026

john harbaugh gonna take us to the playoffs — Ian (@Ian_Sanz05) January 15, 2026

The biggest win for the Giants in a long time. And one they hope leads to many more... https://t.co/8oBFxaCJHs — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 15, 2026

Now that John Harbaugh has a real QB he can do some real damage — William Huckleberry, Esq. (@esq_willia39621) January 15, 2026

The Giants believe they have franchise cornerstones including Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Cam Skattebo, among others.



And now, they are expected to land a new head coach to lead them: John Harbaugh. https://t.co/VXqcB0UQCf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2026

John Harbaugh in the big 2026 https://t.co/sUPCS3NUON pic.twitter.com/lDuLQbDPg8 — Aren Kevakian (@ArenKevakian) January 15, 2026

Woody Johnson sticking with Aaron Glenn is sickening.



Congrats to the Giants. Must be nice. https://t.co/moh3jEeiNb — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 15, 2026

Respect to the Mara family and Tisch. They’ve caught a lot of heat recently but they knew the assignment and they delivered. John Harbaugh is a great football coach. The expectation and the standard has risen. Build around Jaxson Dart and let’s do the damn thing. The time is now. https://t.co/qJMoYEts8i — Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) January 15, 2026

Love the fit but may not escape the injury issues he had in Baltimore with Dart, Skattebo, and Nabers https://t.co/uT483AroYX — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 15, 2026

Very curious who he brings as his coordinators. Can definitely be bought in if he brings Monken with him https://t.co/aLczNq15j7 — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) January 15, 2026

First look at John Harbaugh as a Giant pic.twitter.com/uN1hZizyIH — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 15, 2026

Harbaugh replaces Brian Daboll as the next man in charge of the G Men, who was fired amid a 2–8 start to the 2025 season.

