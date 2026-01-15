NFL World Reacts to John Harbaugh Finalizing Deal to Become Next Giants Head Coach
John Harbaugh seems to have found his new home.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he and the Giants are working to finalize a deal to make him the franchise’s next head coach. "But barring any setbacks," Schefter added. "Harbaugh is ready to accept the Giants’ deal and the Giants are expected to hire him as soon as possible, per sources."
Harbaugh interviewed with the Giants earlier on Wednesday, with rumors later circulating that the team was doing everything they could to ensure he didn’t leave without being their next head coach. “He left without a deal, that is still being finalized,” said Schefter. “But is expected to get done shortly.”
Given Harbaugh’s success over his 18 seasons with the Ravens, the NFL world has flocked to social media to weigh in on the former Super Bowl champion landing his next gig. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions—both for and against the hire—across X (formerly Twitter):
Harbaugh replaces Brian Daboll as the next man in charge of the G Men, who was fired amid a 2–8 start to the 2025 season.
