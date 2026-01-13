Ravens Owner Gives Honest Answer to Whether John Harbaugh Would Have a Job If Team Made Playoffs

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti isn’t one for hypotheticals.

After firing coach John Harbaugh last week following 18 seasons together, Bisciotti spoke with media on Tuesday to talk about the decision to part ways with Harbaugh and to look towards the future of the franchise.

The firing came two days after the Ravens lost in dramatic fashion to the Steelers in the regular season finale. Baltimore kicker Tyler Loop missed a last-second field goal attempt, which would’ve brought them back to win by one as they were trailing 26–24. Instead, his kick went wide and Pittsburgh won the AFC North title and advanced to the playoffs.

One reporter asked Bisciotti whether Harbaugh still be the Ravens coach if Loop had made the field goal?

“For one week,” Bisciotti simply replied.

One can take Bisciotti’s answer to mean that Harbaugh was still going to leave the organization barring an impressive run in the postseason. Even if the Ravens made the wild-card round, if they failed to play to their potential, Bisciotti was still ready for a change. That much is clear.

Harbaugh is expected to land elsewhere during this coaching cycle. Seven of the nine teams with openings (excluding the Ravens and, as of Tuesday, the Steelers) have shown interest in talking to Harbaugh about joining their organizations. We’ll see where he lands, and who the Ravens hire to replace him.

