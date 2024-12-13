The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen doesn’t make cut on Hailee Steinfeld’s birthday collage celebration

The Bills quarterback had an epic birthday post for his new fiancée, but gets left out in the Buffalo cold while even Steinfeld’s dog made it.

Matt Ryan

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to his second touchdown to regain the lead against the Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to his second touchdown to regain the lead against the Chiefs. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hailee Steinfeld had an epic birthday on Thursday full of many great wishes. On Friday, she made a birthday collage for her Beau Society newsletter, but left off someone very important.

The actress, singer, and new fiancée to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned 28 a couple of weeks after she became engaged. The birthday wishes poured in like a super lovey dovey photo and message from Allen, and a smoking fit drop that her brother Griffin Steinfeld shared, and a “puberty” joke from her bff in a bday shoutout.

Steinfeld herself thanked everyone by dropping a “twenty eight” fit post with an iced out ring on. It wasn’t THE ring, however.

Steinfeld posted a birthday homage to herself with a photo collage that included a few like these:

Even her dog Martini made it on her collage, but not Allen. His post apparently didn’t make the cut.

At least it looks like she had a great birthday. Steinfeld posted on Beau Society issue No. 18 the following thanks:

“Every year brings new opportunities to growlove, and experience life in all its beauty and complexity. Thank you for being part of my journey — I’m so grateful for the support, kindness, and connection you’ve brought into my world.

P.S. Thank you for sharing YOUR favorite part about celebrating a birthday with me. Reposting your answers on the BS IG stories was so fun, and getting to know you better was a real treat! (I found out we all look forward to birthday cake!)”

Will the new 28-year-old Steinfeld show up for the big Bills game and acknowledge Allen in Detroit this weekend and actually wear her ring? We shall see.

