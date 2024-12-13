Josh Allen doesn’t make cut on Hailee Steinfeld’s birthday collage celebration
Hailee Steinfeld had an epic birthday on Thursday full of many great wishes. On Friday, she made a birthday collage for her Beau Society newsletter, but left off someone very important.
The actress, singer, and new fiancée to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned 28 a couple of weeks after she became engaged. The birthday wishes poured in like a super lovey dovey photo and message from Allen, and a smoking fit drop that her brother Griffin Steinfeld shared, and a “puberty” joke from her bff in a bday shoutout.
Steinfeld herself thanked everyone by dropping a “twenty eight” fit post with an iced out ring on. It wasn’t THE ring, however.
Steinfeld posted a birthday homage to herself with a photo collage that included a few like these:
Even her dog Martini made it on her collage, but not Allen. His post apparently didn’t make the cut.
At least it looks like she had a great birthday. Steinfeld posted on Beau Society issue No. 18 the following thanks:
“Every year brings new opportunities to grow, love, and experience life in all its beauty and complexity. Thank you for being part of my journey — I’m so grateful for the support, kindness, and connection you’ve brought into my world.
P.S. Thank you for sharing YOUR favorite part about celebrating a birthday with me. Reposting your answers on the BS IG stories was so fun, and getting to know you better was a real treat! (I found out we all look forward to birthday cake!)”
Will the new 28-year-old Steinfeld show up for the big Bills game and acknowledge Allen in Detroit this weekend and actually wear her ring? We shall see.
