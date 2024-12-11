Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has unreal fit celebrated by bro for birthday
Hailee Steinfeld has had an epic last few weeks.
The star actress of shows like Arcane and Hawkeye got engaged toward the end of November to her Buffalo Bills man Josh Allen in an epically romantic proposal, and shared the sweetest picture of the day to her Beau Society newsletter subscribers.
Steinfeld then not only went to a Bills home game in the snow, she traveled to LA to watch them play the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. Afterward, she took a rare public photo with Allen while at SoFi Stadium, and even flexed her abs in a midriff fit.
On Wednesday, Steinfeld celebrated her 28th birthday. Her brother Griffin Steinfeld, who was also at the game with sister Hailee, made a sweet birthday post on Instagram for her and dropped a photo of her in an unreal tank top fit.
Griffin, who acted like he was the one getting married when she got engaged, also wrote on the post, “Happy birthday best friend!!! You've got such an amazing future to look forward to and I'm so proud of the amazing person you've become. Love you!! ❤️.”
Steineld and Griffin, 30, grew up in Thousand Oaks, California. Steinfeld has a home there still as well as a baller $8 million mansion in Encino that has plenty of room for Allen.
It’s been an amazing last few weeks for Steinfeld for sure. Happy 28th to Hailee.
