Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has hilarious 'puberty' shout out from bff
The birthday wishes poured in for Hailee Steinfeld on Wednesday, and while a few stood out, one in particular from a best friend certainly was the most hilarious of them all.
The star actress, singer, and now fiancée to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after his epic proposal had a flood of birthday wishes for her 28th, including Allen’s lovey dovey post and her brother Griffin Steinfeld dropping an ab-teasing picture of her in a fit stunner.
While most posts were sweet words and beautiful pics, her bff Shaina Casey did a collage of old pics of them together and wrote, “Happy birthday to my bffaeae. I hope this year is as good to you as puberty was to us. I love you!!”
That’s hilarious. And Steinfeld has definitely grown up into a gorgeous woman who stars in shows like Arcane and Hawkeye, and still crushes preppy school girl looks in miniskirts — just now for ads like Neutrogena.
Steinfeld is from Thousand Oaks, California, and still has a home there, as well as an $8 million baller mansion in Encino that has plenty of room for Allen.
It’s great to see a glimpse of who Steinfeld used to be and have a good laugh at the same time. Hopefully she had an amazing 28th.
