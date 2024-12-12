The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has hilarious 'puberty' shout out from bff

Of all her birthday wishes the newly engaged Steinfeld got, this one certainly stood out.

Matt Ryan

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones.
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The birthday wishes poured in for Hailee Steinfeld on Wednesday, and while a few stood out, one in particular from a best friend certainly was the most hilarious of them all.

The star actress, singer, and now fiancée to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after his epic proposal had a flood of birthday wishes for her 28th, including Allen’s lovey dovey post and her brother Griffin Steinfeld dropping an ab-teasing picture of her in a fit stunner.

While most posts were sweet words and beautiful pics, her bff Shaina Casey did a collage of old pics of them together and wrote, “Happy birthday to my bffaeae. I hope this year is as good to you as puberty was to us. I love you!!”

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with Josh Allen after Rams loss

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld's 8 best Instagram moments in honor of her 28th birthday

That’s hilarious. And Steinfeld has definitely grown up into a gorgeous woman who stars in shows like Arcane and Hawkeye, and still crushes preppy school girl looks in miniskirts — just now for ads like Neutrogena.

Steinfeld is from Thousand Oaks, California, and still has a home there, as well as an $8 million baller mansion in Encino that has plenty of room for Allen.

It’s great to see a glimpse of who Steinfeld used to be and have a good laugh at the same time. Hopefully she had an amazing 28th.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets

Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé

Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick

Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday

Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships