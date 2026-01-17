Josh Allen shares sweet moment with Peyton Manning's son Marshall for Bills-Broncos

Peyton Manning wasn’t missing the Denver Broncos back in the playoffs at Mile High Stadium. He not only got the love from the home fans, but Buffalo Bills MVP quarterback Josh Allen made sure to acknowledge him and his son before the big divisional round game.

Manning was the quarterback for the Broncos from the 2012 to 2015 seasons, winning the 2016 Super Bowl over the Carolina Panthers before retiring. The Hall of Fame quarterback now does his Monday Night Football ManningCast with brother Eli Manning that’s very popular.

RELATED: Josh Allen's mom Lavonne turns heads in Bills furry-blue fit at Broncos game

He was recently seen at nephew Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns game at the Georgia Bulldogs where his son Marshall — a superstar 8th-grade QB — went viral when Kirk Herbsrteit talked about him.

Marshall and Peyton were back for the big playoff game in Denver and Allen showed them the love.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld reveals Josh Allen hero praises him before Bills vs. Broncos game

Josh Allen stopping over to see Peyton Manning and his sons before the game.#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/nVYpc13Ep1 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 17, 2026

What a cool moment. They definitely won’t be rooting for him to win, though.

Allen hopes to win a Super Bowl this year himself and bring Buffalo its first. Manning won two — one with the Indianapolis Colts as well in 2007.

Hailee Steinfeld was a huge Broncos fan during Manning’s time there

Josh Allen’s wife has gone viral recently as photos and video of her as a Broncos fan have resurfaced. Here she is in 2016 at that Super Bowl 50.

Hailee Steinfeld posted up in Broncos gear at Super Bowl 50? Nah she got some explaining to do to #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/96SEIQ69fA — Stadium Live (@StadiumLiveApp) January 15, 2026

Allen had the perfect husband response this week when a reporter asked him about it.

The Broncos made sure to call her out on it, too.

She no doubt thinks the special moment between Allen and the Manning boys is cool.

