Kaleb DeBoer’s wife Nicole in spotlight for Alabama CFP as Michigan rumors persist

Kalen DeBoer is coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide in a road playoff game on Friday night at the Oklahoma Sooners as rumors swirl around the job opening for the Michigan Wolverines. Amid it all, his wife Nicole is thrust into the spotlight.

DeBoer is in his second season after coming over from the Washington Huskies and taking over for the legendary coach Nick Saban. He led Alabama to the No. 9 seed in the College Football Playoff.

While he has some big shoes to fill in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the situation at Michigan involving the firing of Wolverine coach Sherrone Moore over “inappropriate conduct” with a staffer has led to several names including DeBoer being thrown into the vacancy search. The $87 million coach is now predicted for the job.

That’s obviously a big topic as is Bama’s CFP game in a rematch with Oklahoma.

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer celebrates with his wife and daughters after Alabama defeated Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nicole will be rooting on her husband on Friday as she always does while turning heads in Norman, Oklahoma.

Jan 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Kalen DeBoer and his wife Nicole DeBoer pose for a photo after he was introduced as the new head football coach for University of Alabama. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Who is she?

She was a college athlete

Between 1997 and 2001, Nicole played in 109 games for the Augustana College basketball team while earning her degree in fitness management.

They have been married for over two decades

They got married on December 29, 2001, meaning they have their 24th anniversary coming up. They wed in Soutn Dakota when he coached at th University of Sioux Falls.

They have two daughters with one a softball superstar

They have Alexis and Avery. Alex was rated the No. 11 overall softball player in 2024 out of Bellevue, Washington. She’s now a star for the Washington Huskies where her dad used to coach. She was a “Freshman of the Year” candidate.

Alexis DeBoer prepares to catch a throw as the Washington softball team practices. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

