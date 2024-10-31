Karl-Anthony Towns posts heartfelt note to gf Jordyn Woods after Knicks monster game
Imagine writing a song for your partner as an anniversary present. That's either your couples goals or couples nightmare.
Social media influencer and Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods, who rocked an insane Knicks fit for her MSG debut, did exactly that for her man "a while ago," and she further gifted him another romantic present by turning that song into the steamy new music video, "Be With You."
RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns stars in Jordyn Woods' provocative new music video
Given KAT also stars in the video, we're thinking he's a fan of these intimate and very personal odes. The New York Knicks power forward, coming off his best game by far with his new team, dropping 44 points and grabbing 13 boards in their 116-107 victory over the Miami Heat, took to Instagram to show full support for her woman and her new music venture.
Woods responded in kind, "The most supportive. Seriously. I am so blessed."
The 27 year old also took to Instagram to give more background on her latest passion project: "I made this song a while ago for mine and Karl’s anniversary and during the summer I decided I really wanted to shoot the music video for fun! It definitely took me out of my comfort zone but I feel like that’s how the best growth happens. I had an amazing team help me put this together basically overnight 🤣 and it’s finally on my YouTube channel! I hope you guys love this little thing we did. 🤍 Some of you know I was on the masked singer in 2019 and got to hear my voice for the first time. This song is just for vibes, I’m not sure if we’ll get an actual “singing” song out of me or not… 😏
RELATED: KAT hilariously caught NBA phone cheating during Jordyn Woods date night
Woods and KAT have embraced their new hometown, and whether you see this as a publicity stunt for a social media influencer, it's way more than most couples do to show love for one another.
And if KAT keeps dropping 40 points for the Knicks, they'll both be the toast of the "greatest city in the world" with whatever they decide to do together.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit