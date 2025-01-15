Katie Boulter's fiancée Alex de Minaur cracks cheeky joke after Aussie Open win
The Australian Open is in full swing as the 2025 tennis season ramps up with its first Grand Slam tournament of the year. Two people who have gotten off to a hot start are Katie Boulter of the United Kingdom and local favorite Alex de Minaur.
Over the summer, Boulter and de Minaur announced their engagement, so they have been by each other's sides cheering each other on throughout their time in Melbourne.
Following a hardfought three-set win over Rebecca Marino in the opening round, de Minaur slid into Boulter's comments section to crack a cheeky joke.
Boulter, the No. 22 seed in the field, shared several photos from her match which led to a response from de Minaur that drew plenty of laughs.
Some things should stay in the drafts, Alex, but it brought some early morning laughter to the 'Gram.
The Australian Open kicked off on January 6, 2025, with the qualifying rounds, and will run through January 26.
The action continues on Wednesday night with de Minaur, the No. 8 seed in the tournament, taking on American Tristan Boye on the court at Rod Laver Arena. Boulter, meanwhile, will be facing Russia's Veronika Kudermetova on Court 3.
Hopefully the couple will have something to celebrate on Thursday.
