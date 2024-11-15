Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows off several looks in bestie birthday wish
Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry is becoming the toast of the Ole Miss Rebels football team this season.
Whether the 19-year-old sophomore is showing off her Rebels team pride in a mirror selfie, or slaying in low-cut polka-dot dress for game day, or even her subtly inappropriate hat, she’s been a bright spot for the team.
She’s also the reason dad stayed at the school and didn’t bolt for another job, which he thanked her for in a heartfelt hug after beating the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday, as well as in a “special message” between the two.
Landry took to her Instagram to show off more of her fire looks while wishing her bestie Bella Cole a happy birthday.
They definitely look like best friends.
Landry is one of three kids for Lane with ex-wife Layla. His daughter Presley, 18, just committed to the USC Trojans to play volleyball at. His 16-year-old son Knox is a star quarterback in the class of 2028 where he plays quarterback in Palos Verdes, California, and has offers from three colleges in Arkansas State, SMU, and Mississippi College. Both Presley and Knox live with mom, while Landry is with dad.
Landry and her game day fits will have to wait another week as Ole Miss has a bye week before hitting the road to play the Florida Gators.
