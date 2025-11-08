Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks LSU fit for bf Whit Weeks’ Alabama game
Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin is back at it again with another LSU Tigers fit. This time she rocked the school’s colors on a non-game day.
Landry, 20, who goes to the University of Mississippi and is the reason dad stayed to coach at the school, caused a stir when she hard launched her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks the week he was playing Lane and Ole Miss. She doubly turned heads when she had a custom Weeks fit on game day, but she’d later alter it for the game while posing with dad.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit at bad Texas A&M loss looking sad
Since then, however, she’s gone to not only one, but two LSU games and been seen in another custom Tigers fit (see above link).
After being seen with an awkward sign at her brother Knox’s high school football game Thursday night where she kept her family loyalties there, she posted a TikTok video on Friday back with an LSU look.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows off Harry Potter costume beside Whit Weeks
LSU has the far bigger game on Saturday at the Alabama Crimson Tide whereas dad and Ole Miss are at home in what should be a tune-up game vs. the Citadel. Her boyfriend is listed as doubtful, though, as he continues to nurse a bone bruise in his ankle.
Will Landry once again watch Weeks over dad?
