The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks LSU fit for bf Whit Weeks’ Alabama game

The Ole Miss coach’s daughter continues to represent her boyfriend’s school over dad’s and her own.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin is back at it again with another LSU Tigers fit. This time she rocked the school’s colors on a non-game day.

Landry, 20, who goes to the University of Mississippi and is the reason dad stayed to coach at the school, caused a stir when she hard launched her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks the week he was playing Lane and Ole Miss. She doubly turned heads when she had a custom Weeks fit on game day, but she’d later alter it for the game while posing with dad.

Landry and Whit
Landry and Whit / Whit Weeks/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit at bad Texas A&M loss looking sad

Since then, however, she’s gone to not only one, but two LSU games and been seen in another custom Tigers fit (see above link).

After being seen with an awkward sign at her brother Knox’s high school football game Thursday night where she kept her family loyalties there, she posted a TikTok video on Friday back with an LSU look.

Landry Kiffin
Landry (left) / Landry Kiffin/TikTok

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows off Harry Potter costume beside Whit Weeks

LSU has the far bigger game on Saturday at the Alabama Crimson Tide whereas dad and Ole Miss are at home in what should be a tune-up game vs. the Citadel. Her boyfriend is listed as doubtful, though, as he continues to nurse a bone bruise in his ankle.

Will Landry once again watch Weeks over dad?

Landry Kiffin (right)
Landry Kiffin (right) / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships