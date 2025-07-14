Lane Kiffin’s reconciled wife Layla rocks Ole Miss cowboy boots, dress country fit
Layla Kiffin looks ready for Ole Miss Rebels football season with her cowboy boots and minidress fit.
The reconciled wife of Lane Kiffin showed off pictures taking in a country concert before she heads to Ole Miss to be with Lane, son Knox, 16, and daughter Landry, 20.
RELATED: USC-bound Lane Kiffin daughter Presley and volleyball co-eds rock pickleball fits
The Ole Miss football coach and Layla divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage, but have rekindled their relationship as Lane shared a special ring anniversary post, and she was seen checking out “home” in Mississippi.
After their daughter Presley’s high school graduation in Southern California where dad showed up in his favorite Ole Miss blazer, mom took her daughter to USC orientation where she will be a Trojans volleyball player in the fall. She also just posed with her on the beach for a chill selfie during the 4th of July weekend.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shows off incredible ‘record’ catch with strange-looking sea creature
Now, Layla showed off pictures from Florida where she rocked the Rebels blue cowboy boots and a checkered minidress.
She also posed with Knox:
After attending a country music festival in those boots, Layla posted out having fun in the Florida waters for a family fishing trip with Lane and the kids.
We can’t wait to see her rocking her Ole Miss fits come football season, which is now just a month and a half away.
