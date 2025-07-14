The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s reconciled wife Layla rocks Ole Miss cowboy boots, dress country fit

Layla Kiffin looks ready to cheer on the Rebels in the fall after getting back together with the head football coach years after divorcing.

Matt Ryan

Lane Kiffin with wife Layla back in 2010 when he coached the USC Trojans.
Lane Kiffin with wife Layla back in 2010 when he coached the USC Trojans. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Layla Kiffin looks ready for Ole Miss Rebels football season with her cowboy boots and minidress fit.

The reconciled wife of Lane Kiffin showed off pictures taking in a country concert before she heads to Ole Miss to be with Lane, son Knox, 16, and daughter Landry, 20.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Jan. 3, 2025: Ole Miss head Coach Lane Kiffin hugs ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, on her birthday. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

The Ole Miss football coach and Layla divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage, but have rekindled their relationship as Lane shared a special ring anniversary post, and she was seen checking out “home” in Mississippi.

After their daughter Presley’s high school graduation in Southern California where dad showed up in his favorite Ole Miss blazer, mom took her daughter to USC orientation where she will be a Trojans volleyball player in the fall. She also just posed with her on the beach for a chill selfie during the 4th of July weekend.

Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Presley and Layla at USC. / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Now, Layla showed off pictures from Florida where she rocked the Rebels blue cowboy boots and a checkered minidress.

Layla Kiffin
Layla Kiffin (middle) / Layla Kiffin/Instagram

She also posed with Knox:

Layla Kiffin
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

After attending a country music festival in those boots, Layla posted out having fun in the Florida waters for a family fishing trip with Lane and the kids.

We can’t wait to see her rocking her Ole Miss fits come football season, which is now just a month and a half away.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head Coach Lane Kiffin, with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin

