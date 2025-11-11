LSU is making huge mistake battling Brian Kelly if they want Lane Kiffin
It's no surprise it has gotten ugly between LSU and Brian Kelly.
But if the goal was to replace the never-accepted LSU Tigers former head coach after his firing, this is a terrible way to go about it by trying to get out of the $54 million buyout completely, especially if the goal is to land a big-time name like Lane Kiffin.
The Ole Miss Rebels troll king is the belle of the ball for blue-blood programs' coaching vacancies, especially at SEC powerhouses LSU and Florida, who are both hoping to return to glory.
So while Louisiana governor Jeff Landry has gained headlines that college football coaches' salaries are ridiculously out of whack, which is very true in many ways, if the goal is to get the 50-year-old Kiffin, the Tigers might have already sealed their fate.
Super-agent Jimmy Sexton is probably not happy with LSU's behavior
While Sexton doesn't represent Kelly, the college football super-agent Jimmy Sexton does represent Kiffin, along with Georgia’s Kirby Smart, currently the highest paid college football coach, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, and James Franklin, who of course was fired by Penn State.
Franklin's buyout is a little more murky than Kelly's, and Sexton might fully regret not having it so clear cut. He'll probably never make that mistake again, and if LSU is going to be petty with Kelly, why would he ever advise Kiffin to take a chance with Landry (the governor, not Lane's daughter), making it so political?
We'll probably never see the disastrous Texas A&M $77 million Jimbo Fisher buyout ever again, which is fully guaranteed to be paid out in annual installments of $7.2 million through 2031 after an initial $19.2 million settlement, but if the terms were $54 million for Kelly, why should he settle?
Sexton is probably thinking the same thing.
Kiffin needs to go where he's fully embraced
Kiffin, the troll king of college football coaches, is not a wallflower.
Now we'd love the constant headlines of Kiffin vs. the governor of Louisiana, but it would be a toxic environment for Kiffin especially, given that he's fully reinvented himself after crashing and burning as the HC prodigy with the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC Trojans, where on that last stop, he was infamously got fired on the LAX tarmac.
Still only 50, Kiffin can wait for the perfect situation, and as I declared yesterday, my bet is that he stays at Ole Miss for at least two more seasons because of his reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry, who is a junior at Ole Miss, and Knox, who is an aspiring SEC quarterback as a sophomore at Oxford High School.
The Saban factor
Nick Saban was the first one to take a chance on Kiffin when he was at his lowest. And as we mentioned earlier, they share the same agent.
Heck, even Saban's wife, Terry, joked on "College GameDay" that Kiffin should take the Penn State job when her husband's name was brought up.
Saban won his first national championship at LSU, so there is obviously a connection, and Kiffin talked about the inherent advantages of blue bloods yesterday, which certainly raised eyebrows. Not to mention his potential future son-in-law, Landry's boyfriend, LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, is there.
But the natural connection for Kiffin would be Alabama, where he was the offensive coordinator under Saban, not LSU.
So while the troll king can be as petty as anyone, when it comes to trying to screw Kelly, LSU might be alienating Kiffin to the point of no return.
