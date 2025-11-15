Lane Kiffin shares big hint on Ole Miss future just before Florida kickoff
It's going to be an uncomfortable game-day for Lane Kiffin and his family.
All of the pressure will be on the Ole Miss Rebels head coach and his team, as they look to secure a College Football Playoff berth against the Florida Gators. Add to that the constant speculation the 50-year-old reinvented leader of young men is the top candidate for both Florida and the LSU Tigers, and it has to be weighing on Kiffin.
Also imagine how it's affecting his reconciled wife Layla, and his children who live in Oxford — University of Mississippi student influencer Landry, and up-and-coming high school QB recruit Knox, who won his state playoffs game last night, awkwardly asked about his dad's future.
As I've been saying all along, Kiffin, who was once the HC kid prodigy for the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC Trojans, where his other daughter Presley plays college volleyball, would not put his wife Layla and Knox through all of this trouble to move from Manhattan Beach, down the road from USC, to make them pick up and move again.
Kiffin has told us himself he's a more mature version of his former self.
Kiffin, though, is still a troll king on social media, so it's always hard to decipher his intent, but if you're an Ole Miss fan, this photo he shared on X just before the game vs. Florida has to make you giddy.
Kiffin 2026 in Ole Miss colors can only mean one thing
Presumably in his police escort going to the game at The Vaught, Kiffin shows off two hats that read "Kiffin 2026."
Well, given the hugely successful Nick Saban resurrection project would have to make his decision of whether he's staying or going to an LSU or Florida by the end of this year, that would only mean he's returning to Oxford.
Family over football for the first time in Kiffin's life?
Knox is only a sophomore, and he seems to be in an outstanding position at Oxford High School to realize his dreams of becoming an SEC quarterback.
Landry is a junior and has firmly planted her flag as a Rebel through and through, despite dating LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks.
Then there's his wife Layla. The couple has reconciled after an ugly divorce when he was his immature former self. Kiffin 2026 in Oxford seems like the safest bet.
