Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in intimate selfie with mom Layla, bro Knox at Ole Miss
The Kiffins were representing the Ole Miss Rebels in Wednesday’s night’s big upset over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers where fans stormed the court. Not only was Lane Kiffin’s oldest daughter Landry there, but his ex-wife Layla Kiffin and son Knox.
The Rebels football coach recently reconciled with Layla after divorcing in 2016 after 12 years of marriage, and now she and son Knox, 17, are in Oxford, Mississippi, to be with Lane. In fact, Layla was seen over the weekend inspecting their new home in some sequined jeans.
Landry, 20, was dad’s No. 1 fan all season and Rebels fit queen like her custom Ole Miss jacket and low-cut top, and her school pride mirror selfie. Now, mom and brother have joined her and they all attended the big basketball game at the Pavilion at Ole Miss Wednesday night where dad snapped a picture of the three of them together.
What a happy looking family. And of course Landry is glammed up with her shoestring top on while looking like twins with mom. Is Layla, doing the Fight On symbol, though, like it’s the USC Trojans?
Speaking of USC, that’s where them couple’s other daughter Presley, 18, is going to play volleyball. Dad recently posted a picture of her practicing, and she’s previously showed off her full USC uniform.
It’s a big happy family in Oxford and no doubt Lane can’t wait for them to cheer on the football team as well.
